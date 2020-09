A Boeing 737 MAX jet lands following a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington on June 29, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that he believes investors should add beleaguered aerospace giant Boeing to their portfolios.

"I have not liked it. I think you buy it. You're really at the tail end of this mess," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."