Christine Lagarde hints at a major tweak for the ECB's inflation target

The European Central Bank could be about to tweak its main policy objective as it combats the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Since 2003, the central bank has targeted an inflation rate "below, but close to 2%" in an attempt to address concerns over significant consumer price rises. However, the ECB is currently more worried about sluggish price increases. As a result, a recent strategy review in Frankfurt could lead to a new target.

"In the current environment of lower inflation, the concerns we face are different (than in 2003) and this needs to be reflected in our inflation aim," ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference on Wednesday.

She spoke of a wider debate happening on whether central banks should commit to explicitly make up for inflation misses when they have spent some time below their targets.

"If credible, such a strategy can strengthen the capacity of monetary policy to stabilize the economy when faced with the lower bound," Lagarde said.

"While make-up strategies may be less successful when people are not perfectly rational in their decisions — which is probably a good approximation of the reality we face — the usefulness of such an approach could be examined."

Annual inflation in the euro area averaged 2.3% from 1999 to 2008, at which time the global financial crisis hit. Since 2008, inflation has only averaged 1.2% until the end of 2019, according to ECB data. The ECB's strategy review is studying how to adapt its policy to the current economic reality.