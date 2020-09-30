Germany looks to tackle coronavirus rise with 3 simple strategies

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she leaves after speaking to the media for her annual summer press conference during the coronavirus pandemic on August 28, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to avoid another full national lockdown as coronavirus infections begin to spike again in Germany. Like its European neighbors, Germany has not been spared a second wave of the virus after the region's economies reopened during the summer. Although, so far it has not seen a surge in cases like France, Spain and the U.K. For instance, while the U.K. reported 7,143 new cases and 71 deaths from the virus Tuesday, Germany's public health body reported 2,089 new cases and 11 fatalities. Germany did not fare as badly in the first outbreak of the coronavirus compared to its neighbors, managing to limit deaths (there are still under 10,000 — far lower than the U.K. Italy, France and Spain). But officials are not complacent about a second wave of cases. "We want to act regionally, specifically and purposefully, rather than shutting down the whole country again — this must be prevented at all costs," Merkel told a news conference Tuesday having met with regional leaders, Deutsche Welle reported.

"We have learned a lot and did well throughout the summer," Merkel said, but she warned that rising cases ahead of the fall and winter seasons were troubling. She warned that with the current rate of infection, Germany could see more than 19,000 cases per day by the end of the year as she announced new restrictions, and reiterated existing guidance around social distancing and personal hygiene, as well as a strengthening of the country's test-and-trace system.

Three elements