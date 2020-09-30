‘Save early and save often’ is great advice, and here’s what to do if you got a late start

Amy Blacklock, 52, managed an early retirement by cutting expenses and boosting her salary.

We all know the advice on retirement planning.

The younger you start, the easier it will be, and the less you'll have to save.

Not everyone, however, is able to get that early start.

Ironically, the most common retirement savings account, the 401(k) plan, is not delivering adequate savings, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Americans ages 56 to 61 had a median 401(k) balance of just $21,000 in 2016, the institute found, using Survey of Consumer Finance data.

The good news is, it's never too late. For one thing, you've still got compounding interest on your side.

Even over a short period of time, it is a powerful tool, says Morgan Hill, CEO and owner of Hill & Hill Financial in Woodstock, Georgia.

Ten years makes a huge difference in the investing life cycle, says Brian Walsh, Jr., a financial planner at Walsh & Nicholson Financial Group in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Someone who is 45 can take on a bit more risk and contribute more to a 401(k) plan.

"Those assets will accumulate more quickly," Walsh said. "You'll have a smaller window at age 55, but catch-up contributions can help greatly."

If you are over 50, though, don't despair.

Don't let any dauntingly huge number, whether it's $500,000 or $1 million, scare you off taking some steps to secure your future. How much you need is completely expense driven, Walsh says.

Your first stop: add up everything you will get in retirement, including Social Security and any possible pensions. Don't forget about past jobs that might still entitle you to one. You want to see if those fixed-income streams will cover your expenses, Walsh says.

Next, come up with a plan.

If there's one lesson from the pandemic, it's the numerous uncertainties that can crop up.

"If you can have a plan in place and work toward it, the better off you're going to be," said Amy Blacklock, 52, who caught up and even surpassed her retirement goals early.

Blacklock, who is now retired, lives in the Detroit area and blogs about personal finance.

Have a solid emergency fund, a key part of getting ready for retirement, Hill says.

And keep in mind these financial moves you can make even when time is no longer on your side.