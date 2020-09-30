J.P. Morgan's Erdoes says it would be 'irresponsible' to not invest in China right now

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Shying away from putting money to work in China would be a reckless investment decision, according to the chief of JPMorgan's private wealth business.

"Not understanding China and not investing in China...it would be irresponsible to be an investor in today's world if you didn't do that," J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management Chief Executive Officer Mary Erdoes said at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor on Wednesday.