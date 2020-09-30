Meet Michelle Wu, Boston's first Asian-American councilwoman, who is now running for mayor 

Former Boston City Council President Michelle Wu speaks with the media after announcing that she is running for Mayor of Boston in Roslindale, MA on Sept. 15, 2020.

Boston city councilwoman Michelle Wu is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. In 2013, when Wu was first elected to her position, she was the first Asian-American woman to serve on the council, and from 2016 to January 2018 she served as the council's first woman of color president. Now as the council's youngest current member, Wu, 35, is running for mayor of the city. If she wins in 2021, she will be the first woman and person of color to lead Boston, as the city has never had a mayor who is not a White male. Boston's current mayor, Martin Walsh, has yet to announce if he will seek a third term. But Wu's colleague, city councilwoman Andrea Campbell, has recently announced her run for mayor as well, making her the first Black woman and now second woman of color to eye the city's leadership position next year. Wu, a Chicago native who was born to immigrant parents from Taiwan, said she never thought she would have a career in politics growing up. "I'm the daughter of immigrants and my parents came to this country with nothing in their pockets and not speaking English and all of us kids were supposed to grow up and just get a stable job that kept us out of trouble," she tells CNBC Make It. "So, that was what I was always aiming for."

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 5: Incumbent Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu greets voters outside of St. George Orthodox Church of Boston in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston on Nov. 5, 2019. Boston Globe | Boston Globe | Getty Images

But, Wu says all of that changed when she was working her first job out of college as a consultant in Boston. "I had just graduated [college] and I was working in downtown in Boston and I got a call from my sister one day that said I had to go home right then and there and that something was very wrong and they needed help at home," says Wu, who studied economics in undergrad at Harvard. She explains that it was during that time that her mother started struggling with a very serious mental illness. "In the depths of her mental health crisis, I was 22 or 23 years old and had to start raising my sisters and become the caregiver for my mom as well," says Wu, while adding that her two sisters are six and 12 years younger than her. "So, in that moment, I went from being someone who had been actively pushed away from ever thinking about politics and government to then having to deal with the structures and systems of the government over and over again in our daily lives and in our struggles against it— whether it was trying to care for my sisters and get them into the right school placements or get my mom health care for her situation." Wu, who eventually moved her mom and sisters with her to Boston, attended Harvard Law School. It was there where she got her first taste of working in politics when Elizabeth Warren, her law school professor, ran for senator for the first time in 2012. "By my third year of law school, [Warren] was running for the United States Senate," says Wu. "And, I just showed up to office hours and asked how I could help. I was put to work knocking on doors and making phone calls and organizing in Boston." Wu's experience on Warren's campaign, as well as her experience as a young caregiver trying to make ends meet, led her to run for Boston city council in 2013. "When I ran for city council the first time, a lot of very wise Boston political folks told me not to bother because it wouldn't be possible to win as someone who was relatively young, a woman and Asian American," says Wu. "And, at that time it made sense why they would say that."

Boston City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu canvasses on the MBTA Red Line in Boston to rally against fare hikes that go into place on Monday on June 30, 2019. Councilor Wu joined other politicians and volunteers to bring awareness to the increase in rail fare. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe via Getty Images