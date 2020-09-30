The Trump-Biden debate helped the stock market go higher, Jim Cramer says

After Americans witnessed a cringe-worthy presidential debate the night before, investors paid up for stocks on Wednesday, thanks to what wasn't said during the event, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sparred in a rocky first round between the 2020 candidates, and the major averages rose about 1% the day after.

"Wall Street was worried about a lot of things going into last night's debate and almost none of them came true," the "Mad Money" host said. "That's how a fiasco for most voters could be fabulous for the stock market."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied nearly 330 points to a 27,781.70 close to gain 1.2% in a volatile session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.83% to 3,363 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7% to 11,167.51.

Stocks were buoyed by talks of lawmakers reaching an additional coronavirus spending bill that has proved to be elusive all quarter. With the third quarter coming to a close Wednesday, the market enjoyed a second-straight three-month period of strong growth in the wake of a major market meltdown at the onset of the Covid-19 epidemic in America.

But certain sectors on the market managed to power forward after investors, who are trying to gauge what the next four years of federal policy may look like, digested what Trump and Biden said or did not say on the debate stage.