'Follow the rules': Boris Johnson urges Brits to stick to the Covid plan to avoid a full lockdown

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called on Britons to stick to the rules in order to avoid tougher coronavirus restrictions, as the country grapples with a swift upsurge in the number of reported coronavirus cases.

"The best way forwards to protect the NHS, save lives, to keep our children in school and the economy moving is to follow the rules wherever we live," Johnson said.

"I don't want to go back to a national lockdown where the overall guidance is stay at home," Johnson said, responding to a question sent in from a member of the public. "That is not what we are saying, we want to keep the economy moving, we want to keep young people, pupils in education. But, the only way we can do that is if we all follow the guidance and depress the virus."

The prime minister, who has recently had to apologize after muddling the government's own coronavirus rules, was speaking alongside Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific advisor, during a televised press conference.

It comes shortly after the country recorded its highest number of reported Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began.

The U.K. reported an additional 7,143 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, surpassing the number of new cases reported in late April and early May when strict nationwide lockdown measures were in place, although there are now more daily Covid-19 tests being carried out than in the spring.

The U.K. also recorded 71 further coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. It was the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities reported in the U.K. since July 1. The country has the worst official death toll in Europe, and the fifth-highest number of coronavirus fatalities worldwide.