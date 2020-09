H.E Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Public Investment Fund Governor; Aramco Chairman, speaks during the 2020 Delivering Alpha conference on Sept. 20th, 2020.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) used the coronavirus-induced sell-off as a buying opportunity and recently took profits on some of those positions, PIF governor and Aramco chairman H.E Yasir Al-Rumayyan told David Faber Wednesday at the CNBC and Institutional Investor's Delivering Alpha conference.