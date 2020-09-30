Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Penn, Zynga, Starbucks, Goldman & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Stifel upgraded the toymaker and said it now sees a path to "improving fundamentals."
"While HAS has at least partially recovered from its mid-March lows, the shares are still off by 30%+ trailing twelve months which we would attribute to several factors, namely limited enthusiasm around last year's eOne acquisition. However, we see an event path to improving fundamentals ,and hence higher share prices over the near/intermediate-term. This entails growing optimism for upside to 2H20 results, fueled by solid demand during the seasonally important holiday selling season."
JPMorgan upgraded the hotel chain and said it likes the risk/reward a more consumers return to travel after the coronavirus.
"We sense apathetic investor sentiment toward STAY given a perception that it was the sector outperformer earlier, but now the other, more beaten-up lodging names (either from a stock perspective or on an operating fundamentals basis) likely will outperform post COVID-19 vaccine (whether that is in late 2020/early 2021). "