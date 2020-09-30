Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Penn, Zynga, Starbucks, Goldman & more

Stifel upgraded the toymaker and said it now sees a path to "improving fundamentals."

"While HAS has at least partially recovered from its mid-March lows, the shares are still off by 30%+ trailing twelve months which we would attribute to several factors, namely limited enthusiasm around last year's eOne acquisition. However, we see an event path to improving fundamentals ,and hence higher share prices over the near/intermediate-term. This entails growing optimism for upside to 2H20 results, fueled by solid demand during the seasonally important holiday selling season."