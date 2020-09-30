What to watch today: Wall Street set for flat open following first presidential debate

Dow futures were pointing to a basically flat open, one day after the chaotic first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about being hopeful for a new stimulus deal and better-than-expected corporate America hiring were added to the mix Wednesday morning. (CNBC)



Dow futures were up more than 150 points at one stage during Tuesday night's debate, but quickly retreated as the debate ended and headed sharply lower overnight and early Wednesday morning. Traders hoping that the start of the debate season would lead to a clear winner on Election Day and not a drawn-out electoral process got little sign of that Tuesday night.

Wall Street snapped a three-session winning streak at Tuesday's close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell to their lows of the day after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's daily positive coronavirus test rate was back above 3% for the first time in months. De Blasio's comments came one day before indoor dining in the city returns. With one day left in September and the third quarter, the market was tracking for its first monthly loss since March but a strong quarterly advance. (CNBC)

Positive data on a potential Covid-19 treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) after the bell gave futures a boost that later faded. Moderna's (MRNA) experimental Covid-19 vaccine appears safe and shows signs of working in older adults, according to study results published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Ahead of the Labor Department's monthly employment report Friday, ADP said Wednesday morning its latest look at hiring trends at American companies showed 749,000 jobs were created in September. Economists had expected a gain of 600,000 private-sector jobs this month after adding an upwardly revised 481,000 in August. During the pandemic, the ADP numbers have differed widely from the government's data. (CNBC)



* Mortgage demand falls nearly 5%, even as interest rates set another record low (CNBC)

"The News with Shepard Smith," premieres tonight at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC. The nightly newscast will provide deep, nonpartisan news coverage. During the day Wednesday, CNBC's Delivering Alpha investor conference is back for its 10th year, with Steven Mnuchin, Stephen Schwarzman, Public Investment Fund Governor H.E. Yassir Al Rumayyan, Chamath Palihapitiya and more.