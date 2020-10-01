Florida judge rules police can keep guns from former Trump campaign boss Brad Parscale

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for US President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, speaks during a campaign rally at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, October 22, 2018.

A Florida judge has ordered that police can keep nearly a dozen guns from Brad Parscale, the former head of President Donald Trump's campaign, who was taken into custody Sunday after an armed standoff at his home.

Parscale, 44, poses "significant danger of causing personal injury to themselves or others in the near future," cops had reportedly said in a request for the order, which allows them to keep Parscale's guns for at least two weeks.

A Broward County judge granted the request by police and it has been served on Parscale, a police spokeswoman told CNBC on Thursday.

Police have the option of asking a judge to extend the order by up to one year.

The order comes a day after Parscale said he was resigning from Trump's campaign, where he most recently was serving as a senior advisor for digital and data.

Cops seized 11 guns from Parscale's home after Sunday's standoff, which ended when SWAT officers dramatically tackled the shirtless and shoeless digital guru outside his Fort Lauderdale home.

He was taken to a hospital that same day under a state mental health law that allows for involuntary admittance to a health-care facility.

Police had gone to the house following a 911 call reporting that Parscale had loaded a round of ammunition in front of his wife, Candice Parscale, after a verbal altercation inside.

Candice fled the house and heard what seemed to be a gunshot, a realtor who saw Candice outside the house told police during that 911 call.