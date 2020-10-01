Florida judge rules police can keep guns from former Trump campaign boss Brad Parscale

A Florida judge has ordered that police can keep nearly a dozen guns from Brad Parscale, the former head of President Donald Trump's campaign, who was taken into custody Sunday after an armed standoff at his home.
Parscale, 44, poses "significant danger of causing personal injury to themselves or others in the near future," cops had reportedly said in a request for the order, which allows them to keep Parscale's guns for at least two weeks.
A Broward County judge granted the request by police and it has been served on Parscale, a police spokeswoman told CNBC on Thursday.
Police have the option of asking a judge to extend the order by up to one year.
The order comes a day after Parscale said he was resigning from Trump's campaign, where he most recently was serving as a senior advisor for digital and data.
Cops seized 11 guns from Parscale's home after Sunday's standoff, which ended when SWAT officers dramatically tackled the shirtless and shoeless digital guru outside his Fort Lauderdale home.
He was taken to a hospital that same day under a state mental health law that allows for involuntary admittance to a health-care facility.
Police had gone to the house following a 911 call reporting that Parscale had loaded a round of ammunition in front of his wife, Candice Parscale, after a verbal altercation inside.
Candice fled the house and heard what seemed to be a gunshot, a realtor who saw Candice outside the house told police during that 911 call.
Candice told cops that her husband had been "depressed and suicidal recently."
Candice said "this has led him to consume alcohol a lot more frequently and make suicidal statements," according to an officer who spoke with her.
Brad Parscale appeared drunk during the incident, and was at some points holding a can of beer as cops waited outside.
He initially refused to come out of the house, but later did so of his own volition, and soon after was tackled and handcuffed, while he repeatedly said, "I didn't do anything!"
Parscale was removed as the head of Trump's campaign in July and replaced by Bill Stepien after a campaign rally in Oklahoma failed to attract the massive crowd that Parscale had predicted.
Parscale said in a statement Wednesday night, "I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress."
Candice Parscale, in a statement issued in her own name, said, "The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior."
The couple in a joint statement said, "We extend our thanks for everyone's thoughts and support during this difficult time for our family and we eagerly await all of the facts emerging."
The standoff at the couple's house occurred just two days before Trump faced Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255