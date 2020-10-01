The Carolina Panthers will use a $125,000 virus-killing robot in their stadium as fans return with Covid-19 restrictions

The Carolina Panthers will use robotic technology to help with Covid-19 as the club prepares to allow fans back in its home stadium.

The team announced it's using a germ-killing robot made by San Antonio-based company Xenex. The firm specializes in disinfection for health care services.

Two robots purchased by the Panthers will be used in locker rooms, showers and other areas throughout the stadium.

Xenex's ultraviolet robot, the Xenex LightStrike, will be used throughout Bank of America Stadium, located in downtown Charlotte. The Panthers will allow limited spectators for the first time this season after North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said large outdoor venues can have up to 7% capacity due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The rule is effective starting Friday.

According to Xenex, the robot can kill the virus that causes Covid-19 in minutes using "pulsed xenon, a noble gas, to create Full Spectrum, high-intensity UV light that quickly destroys infectious germs."

The robots cost approximately $125,000 each. Xenex said hospitals that use the robots disinfect up to 60 rooms per day with one unit. Xexen says its claims are backed by a study published by the University of Cambridge in England.

"The robots' broad-range spectrum of UV light wavelengths penetrate the cell walls of pathogens and destroys their molecular structure. This includes the deadly coronavirus," the company says.