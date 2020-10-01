Coronavirus live updates: Vaccine trial participants report intense side effects; digital sales boost Bed, Bath and Beyond

Some positive trends seem to be dawning for the U.S. fight against coronavirus. New cases have been ticking slightly slower on a weekly basis over the past three days, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S. recorded 42,812 new infections on Wednesday, nudging the seven-day average of daily new cases to 42,784 — 1% lower than a week ago. The national seven-day average of new cases was down nearly 4% on Monday compared with a week ago, and down almost 3% on Tuesday. It's too soon to celebrate, as CNBC's data team classifies any change less than 5% as holding "steady," but the data is headed in the right direction.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: