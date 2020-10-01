Coronavirus live updates: Vaccine trial participants report intense side effects; digital sales boost Bed, Bath and Beyond

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
Some positive trends seem to be dawning for the U.S. fight against coronavirus. New cases have been ticking slightly slower on a weekly basis over the past three days, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S. recorded 42,812 new infections on Wednesday, nudging the seven-day average of daily new cases to 42,784 — 1% lower than a week ago. The national seven-day average of new cases was down nearly 4% on Monday compared with a week ago, and down almost 3% on Tuesday. It's too soon to celebrate, as CNBC's data team classifies any change less than 5% as holding "steady," but the data is headed in the right direction.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: