Facebook will push more users to discover and join groups

Facebook on Thursday announced a bevy of new features for groups, including new recommendation prompts that could push more users to discover and join them.

Now, Facebook will recommend public groups to users as they scroll through their News Feed or open their groups tab. The new recommendations come despite recent criticisms that Facebook's existing group recommendation algorithms introduce users to extremist views, such as White supremacy and anti-Semitism.

Groups have become a more important part of Facebook's business over the past few years. When users join a group, they see material from other group members on their News Feeds, alongside the customary posts from their Facebook friends. Often, these groups will be focused on shared interests, such as hobbies or political views, which can increase user engagement.

The company has put a greater spotlight on the feature with an advertising campaign, including a Super Bowl ad in February, and it seems to be working. The company on Thursday said there are now 1.8 billion Facebook users who use groups every month, up from 1.4 billion in May 2018.

But groups have also been criticized for spreading misinformation or calls for harmful action, which can spread rapidly among like-minded people while being hidden from non-group members. In September, the company announced that it would no longer recommend health groups to users, saying "it's crucial that people get their health information from authoritative sources." In August, the company rolled out a new policy that bans groups focused on militias or that support violent acts.

To prevent the new features from causing further damage, Facebook will not recommend any groups with misinformation in them and it will rely on a team of human curators to police which content is included in the recommendations, said Tom Alison, vice president of engineering for the Facebook app.

"All of the work that we do around integrity of recommendations and preventing misinformation or other types of content that we don't want to recommend are going to apply to these new features," Alison told CNBC.