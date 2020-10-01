Former Afghanistan commander Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorses Joe Biden, despite previous tension between them

General Stanley McChrystal Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

WASHINGTON — Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president on Thursday, saying that the nation needed a commander in chief that was "humble enough to understand that they are a servant." McChrystal made the endorsement even though there had been tension between McChrystal and Biden in the past. "I don't think we need a genius, I don't think we need a magician, we just need an honest person who is willing to listen. We need someone who will take in information, surround themselves with talented people and lead the country the best they can," McChrystal said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Anyone we choose will make mistakes, that's for sure, but the reality is, if we pick for character, if we pick for values, we will be best off," the four-star general added. McChrystal described Biden as someone who is "humble enough to listen to experts and who is humble enough to respect people who serve and have served."

Stanley McChrystal sits in the helicopter after a lengthy conference meeting with military officials October 7, 2009. Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The Biden and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Before overseeing all U.S. operations in Afghanistan under the Obama administration, McChrystal led the Pentagon's most secretive black ops for five years. During his military career, McChrystal was critical of then-vice president Biden's foreign policy and national security decisions, which came to light in a gritty 2010 Rolling Stone profile of the war-weary general. When asked about his policy differences with Obama and Biden, McChrystal said that their relationship was rocky at times but that there was a mutual respect that transcended disputes. "They didn't see everything the way I did, but in every instance, they listened, in every instance, they took in my view, in every instance, I felt that they were trying to make the best decision based on all the information they had and based upon a bedrock of values," he said of Obama and Biden.

In this photo provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with General Stanley McChrystal, (L) Commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan October 2, 2009 on Air Force One in Copenhagen, Denmark. Pete Souza | The White House | Getty Images