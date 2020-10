A banner for Snowflake Inc. is displayed celebrating the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 16, 2020.

Another Wall Street firm said Thursday that one of the year's biggest IPO pops went too far.

Jefferies initiated coverage of Snowflake with a hold rating and a price target below where the stock closed during Wednesday's session. The cloud storage stock, which more than doubled in its September debut, previously received a sell rating from Summit Insights Group.