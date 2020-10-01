Investors are bullish on stocks for the 4th quarter, but fear a coronavirus spike

A stock trader wearing a mask walks near social distancing signs the day a new IPO is launched at the New York Stock Exchange as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 27, 2020 in New York City. The fourth phase allows outdoor arts and entertainment, sporting events without fans and media production.

Wall Street investors are bullish on stocks heading into the fourth quarter, but they concerns about a second coronavirus wave, according to a new CNBC survey.

As a part of CNBC's Quarterly Report, CNBC polled dozens of investors, traders and strategists about where they stood on the upcoming quarter for stocks and the potential election impact.

Nearly half (46%) of the survey's respondents said the S&P 500 will rise in the final quarter of 2020. This follows the fastest bear market and subsequent rebound in history, with the 500-stock average notching an all-time high in less than six months after its March low.

A third of the polled investors see increased volatility ahead, but only 9% expect the S&P 500 to fall into year end.

Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in places like New York, more than 60% of respondents said a second Covid-19 wave is their biggest concern for stocks right now. About 30% said a slow economic recovery and just 12% said election uncertainty was their biggest fear.