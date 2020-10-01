Pandemic rush to online shopping sparks interest in 'Airbnb' warehouses

The coronavirus pandemic has forced retailers to get creative when it comes to how they sell, ship and, increasingly, store their goods.

Facing a surge in e-commerce activity, big retailers are turning to a relatively new storage method, known as on-demand warehouses. The idea has been compared to Airbnb, since it allows retailers to browse and rent unused warehouse space, without having to lease or build an entire facility. Retailers rent the space on a pay-as-you-go basis, letting them scale up or down on space depending on their needs.

Certain companies could stand to benefit from the trend.