Pfizer CEO says U.S. presidential debate was 'disappointing' in memo to employees that criticizes politicizing coronavirus vaccine process

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla sent a memo to employees Thursday criticizing this weeks U.S. presidential debate as "disappointing," saying the political rhetoric surrounding the outbreak and vaccine development is "undercutting public confidence."

"Once more, I was disappointed that the prevention for a deadly disease was discussed in political terms rather than scientific facts," he wrote.

The email notes that Pfizer felt it had an "obligation" to step up to create a vaccine with coronavirus continuing to spread around the globe. Bourla writes that he acknowledges the goal is ambitious - to create "hopefully a hundred million doses delivered by the end of the year" but he said the company is moving ahead with a science-driven approach. "Every ounce of our ability has been spent and nearly $2 billion put at risk."

"Now, we are approaching our goal and despite not having any political considerations with our pre-announced date, we find ourselves in the crucible of the U.S. Presidential election," he wrote. "In this hyper-partisan year, there are some who would like us to move more quickly and others who argue for delay. Neither of those options are acceptable to me."

That prompted Bourla to address an email to staff reminding them about the importance of winning the public's trust in the vaccine. About a third of Americans have already reported that they won't get a vaccine for Covid-19, once one is approved.

Read the full letter here: