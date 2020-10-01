September job growth should be less than August as final report before the election hits

Job growth in September was expected to have been less robust than August as some companies made layoffs permanent and others looked to trim costs.

The September report, released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show 800,000 nonfarm payrolls were added, compared to 1.37 million in August, according to Dow Jones. The monthly employment report is the last to be released prior to the presidential election in November.

It is expected to show the steady recovery in the labor market since millions of jobs were lost in March and April due to the pandemic. Leisure and hospitality are expected to show job gains as the economy continues to reopen, and construction is expected to have been a strong area, due to the surge in home building.

The unemployment rate is projected to fall to 8.2% from 8.4%, according to Dow Jones.

"It's kind of a bad news, good news situation. The bad news is we're only half way back to the pre-pandemic level for payrolls. I think we're still making progress," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont. "It's still such a long way to go that we're going to get a few more months of pretty significant increases. We've seen a gradual deceleration from month to month, and I think that should continue."

Stanley expects to see just over 1 million jobs added and the unemployment rate fall to near 8%.

This week Disney said it would eliminate 28,000 jobs, mostly at theme parks, and the airlines are expected to lay off tens of thousands more workers if they don't receive government aid. The Disney layoffs come as Disneyland in California remains closed because the state has not allowed theme parks to open.

Stanley said those layoffs are related to specific Covid-related circumstances, but other businesses are cutting staff as businesses look at their current activity.

"I think some of the other ones you're seeing, some of the Wall Street layoffs, that's a different story. That's more a return to normal management," Stanley said. "You're not going to lay off anyone during a crisis. You have to be careful taking some of these headlines and saying there's a crazy amount of layoffs."