One corner of tech could be key to an October boom or bust, chart watcher says

What markets do in October could depend on one corner of the tech world.

Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley said chipmaker stocks will act as a leading indicator for which direction markets could break.

"The semiconductor group has been an important one for many decades in a leadership sort of way. But in the last three or four years or five years, it's been particularly good in giving us a sense of what's going to happen to the market next," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

Maley says semis stocks are facing a critical crossroads — the next move could either signal a market rolling over or a building breakout. He spoke before President Donald Trump announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"This time last week, [the SMH semiconductor ETF] was testing the bottom end of the sideways range it had been in over the last week or two so it looked kind of perilous there, but this week the group has rallied over 5% and actually broken slightly above the top end of that range and so that's positive," he said.