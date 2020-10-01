Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, DraftKings, Overstock & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Citi opened a positive catalyst watch on the multinational biopharma company and said it sees several upcoming catalysts including increasing investor confidence in the company's asthma drug, Tezepelumab.
"We rate AMGN a Buy because we see upside in current trading valuations after accounting for earnings growth, which implies there is room multiple expansion to meet big pharma peers. We believe erosion of AMGN's base business is largely in consensus numbers and these declines are stabilizing."
Keybanc said in its initiation of the pizza restaurant company that it was "well-positioned" to "sustain" recent share gains and is "narrowing" the digital divide.
"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was in the early days of a recovery spearheaded by a new leadership team with the support of an activist investor and a new board of directors. By deploying a strategy that emphasized quality over discounts, removed barriers to innovation, and narrowed the digital divide, we believe Papa John's is well-positioned to sustain its recent share gains."