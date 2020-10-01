Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, DraftKings, Overstock & more

Keybanc said in its initiation of the pizza restaurant company that it was "well-positioned" to "sustain" recent share gains and is "narrowing" the digital divide.

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was in the early days of a recovery spearheaded by a new leadership team with the support of an activist investor and a new board of directors. By deploying a strategy that emphasized quality over discounts, removed barriers to innovation, and narrowed the digital divide, we believe Papa John's is well-positioned to sustain its recent share gains."