UK start-up Cazoo doubles valuation to $2.6 billion as car sales shift online amid pandemic

LONDON — Cazoo, a U.K.-based online marketplace for buying used cars, has seen its valuation double to £2 billion ($2.6 billion) after raising £240 million in a bumper round of funding.

Founded in 2018 by Alex Chesterman, creator of British property site Zoopla, Cazoo aims to fill an eBay-shaped gap in the automotive industry. Online sales still account for a tiny slice of the overall market globally.

The company only launched its e-commerce platform for used cars in December 2019 but has already seen revenues surge to £100 million, a spokesperson for the firm told CNBC. It's now worth more than twice the $1 billion it was valued at in a June funding round, and has raised a total of £450 million to date.

"Over the past few months we have seen an acceleration in the shift from offline to online car buying as U.K. consumers have continued to embrace our unique and market-leading proposition," Chesterman, Cazoo's CEO, said in a statement Thursday.