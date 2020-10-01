Watch live: Dr. Fauci and other experts hold briefing on influenza and the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and other leading national experts are holding a briefing discussing the importance of influenza and pneumococcal disease prevention during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci is joined by National Foundation for Infectious Diseases Medical Director Dr. William Schaffner, NFID President Dr. Patricia Whitley-Williams, Georgetown University professor Dr. Federico Asch and Dr. Daniel Jernigan, director of the influenza division in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.