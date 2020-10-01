What to watch today: Stocks set to rise as October and Q4 begins

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Mountain Crest Acquisition (MCAC), a special purpose acquisition company, is taking Playboy Enterprises public through a reverse merger. Upon completion of the deal, the company will take on the Playboy name and change its ticker to PLBY. The company best known for its flagship magazine was taken private in 2011. Food producer Conagra (CAG) reported quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, 13 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above expectations, boosted by a 15% increase in organic net sales. Separately, Conagra increased its quarterly dividend to 27.5 cents per share from the prior 21 cents a share. Starbucks (SBUX) raised its quarterly dividend to 45 cents per share from 41 cents a share. Goldman Sachs (GS) is moving forward with a "modest number of layoffs," after suspending job cuts earlier this year in light of the pandemic. Bloomberg reports that the bank's job cuts will total about 400, or about 1% of its workforce. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is cutting 12% of its workforce or 2,050 jobs, amid weak energy prices, flagging demand and a global supply glut. It will take a $175 million charge as part of the restructuring. Allstate (ALL) is cutting about 3,800 jobs, or nearly 8% of the insurance company's workforce, as part of a restructuring effort. It will incur a $290 million charge related to the cutbacks. Tesla (TSLA) cut the starting price of its China-made Model 3 by about 8%, with the standard Model 3 to include a cheaper battery than the one currently used. Medtronic (MDT) is the target of a Justice Department probe, according to The Wall Street Journal. The medical device maker is reportedly being investigated for allegedly limiting competition in ventilator manufacturing. Medtronic told the Journal the company is fully cooperating with DOJ's review. The Food and Drug Administration is widening its investigation of the illness of a patient in AstraZeneca's (AZN )study involving its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, according to sources who spoke to Reuters. The drugmaker's late-stage trial has been on hold since Sept. 6, after a participant became ill with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder. HP Inc. (HPQ), the computer and printer, maker will pay $6 million to resolve a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint over its sales practices and how they were used to meet sales and profit targets. HP did not admit or deny guilt in agreeing to the settlement, and the practices in question were changed back in 2016. NextEra Energy (NEE) CEO James Robo told an investment conference that the utility would not be embarking on any hostile takeover deals. His comment came a day after reports that NextEra had approached rival utility Duke Energy (DUK) about a takeover before being rebuffed, although Robo declined any specific comment on that report.

