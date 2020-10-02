Asia-Pacific markets mixed; Tokyo exchange returns to trade after Thursday hardware failure

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded mixed Friday morning, as investors await the release of Australia's retail sales figures for August. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.72% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.73%. The moves came as the Tokyo Stock Exchange returned to trade on Friday following a halting of trade yesterday caused by a hardware glitch. Meanwhile in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.13%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.07% higher. Australia's retail sales data for August are set to be released at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and India are closed on Friday for holidays.

Overnight stateside, stocks on Wall Street closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 35.20 points, or 0.1%, to 27,816.90. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% 17.80 points, to 3,380.80, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to 11,326.51. The limited movement in stocks on Wall Street came as investors watched for developments on coronavirus stimulus talks, with a deal remaining elusive following another day of discussions between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Currencies and oil