World leaders react as President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing plan in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, September 28, 2020.

LONDON — Leaders around the world sent their best wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday after the couple tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 74-year-old president announced in an early morning tweet that he and the first lady will now quarantine and "will get through this TOGETHER!"

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself had a severe bout of the virus earlier this year, said: "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the White House, according to local news agencies, wishing a speedy recovery to his U.S. counterpart.

"I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," Putin said, according to Interfax.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished "his friend" a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, who has been on the receiving end of some sharp criticism from Trump during the pandemic, also sent his best wishes.

A spokesperson for the German government said that Chancellor Angela Merkel sent her best wishes to the president and his wife and hopes they will recover "soon," according to Reuters.

European Council President Charles Michel said that Covid-19 is a "battle we all continue to fight," and wished Trump a quick return to full heath.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has a close relationship with the U.S. president, wished his counterpart a speedy recovery, adding Poland and the U.S. "will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting Covid-19."

Back in Washington, Vice President Mike Pence led the messages of support, saying that he and second lady Karen Pence were praying for the president and the first lady. Pence is due to take on Sen. Kamala Harris in a vice presidential debate Wednesday.

There have been more than 34 million infections worldwide from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with over 1 million deaths reported.