Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Shake Shack, Snowflake, Nvidia & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Loop initiated the fast food chain as buy and said it was "compelling" and that it had a "long runway" for growth over the next few years.
"We are initiating coverage of Shake Shack with a Buy rating as we believe that comps have troughed and a brand transformation is underway. The company has pivoted to off-premise and digital which we expect to drive outsized comps over the intermediate term. Further, we view SHAK as a compelling fast-casual brand with a long runway for unit growth over the next several years."
Susquehanna upgraded the transportation and logistics company and said truckload fundamentals are surging entering the fourth-quarter.
"Recent negative sentiment toward fundamentally hot truckload isn't misplaced, but we think it's at least a quarter too early. Upgrade later-cycle intermodal-levered JBHT to Positive. ... .Truckload's fundamental surge is abundantly clear entering 4Q. Specifically, high-frequency data on volumes, tender rejections, and spot rates is at or near all-time highs, and our broader contract rate measure is likely to inflect positively Y/Y very soon after more than a year of declines."