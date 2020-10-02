Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Shake Shack, Snowflake, Nvidia & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Loop initiated Shake Shack as buy.
  • Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt to positive from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded American Eagle to neutral from underperform.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Six Flags to neutral from sell.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk to outperform from in line.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana to equal weight from underweight.
  • Bernstein initiated Snowflake as market perform.
  • Wedbush removed Nvidia from the best ideas list.
Six Flags Magic Mountain is closed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Valencia, California.
Rich Fury | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Loop initiated Shake Shack as buy

Loop initiated the fast food chain as buy and said it was "compelling" and that it had a "long runway" for growth over the next few years.

"We are initiating coverage of Shake Shack with a Buy rating as we believe that comps have troughed and a brand transformation is underway. The company has pivoted to off-premise and digital which we expect to drive outsized comps over the intermediate term.  Further, we view SHAK as a compelling fast-casual brand with a long runway for unit growth over the next several years."

Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt to positive from neutral

Susquehanna upgraded the transportation and logistics company and said truckload fundamentals are surging entering the fourth-quarter.

"Recent negative sentiment toward fundamentally hot truckload isn't misplaced, but we think it's at least a quarter too early. Upgrade later-cycle intermodal-levered JBHT to Positive.  ... .Truckload's fundamental surge is abundantly clear entering 4Q. Specifically, high-frequency data on volumes, tender rejections, and spot rates is at or near all-time highs, and our broader contract rate measure is likely to inflect positively Y/Y very soon after more than a year of declines."