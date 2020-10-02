Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected during September, a development some economists see as another sign the rebound from the springtime recession could be slowing.

The Labor Department reported Friday that payrolls increased by 661,000, below the 800,000 estimate that economists polled by Dow Jones had expected. The unemployment rate drifted lower to 7.9%.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for September jobs based on data contained in the employment report.

Leisure and hospitality continued to post strong numbers after being battered earlier in the year as Covid-19 and efforts to contain its spread froze travel plans and shuttered restaurants around the country.

The sector, which added 318,000 jobs last month, saw about 60% of that growth from restaurants and bars that re-hired workers as the third quarter ended.

Despite job gains totaling 3.8 million over the last five months, employment in food services and drinking places is still down by 2.3 million since February as economic scars from the coronavirus continue to blight the recovery.

And while much of the September's upside came from the food service industry, a marked slide in government employment kept a lid on the gains. Government employment fell by 216,000 across federal, state and local levels.

Though government hiring has been choppy in recent months thanks to federal hiring for the 2020 Census, September's jobs losses in the public sector were related to education at the state and local levels.

CNBC reached out to the Labor Department for clarification on the local-level education layoffs. Katelynn Harris, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, offered the following statement:

"Government education (State and Local) employment can range from teachers and administrators to janitors and cafeteria workers; anyone who is paid by the government," she wrote. "However, CES does not differentiate between the types of workers within the institutions."

"The drop is not Census related, which was down 41,000," she added.