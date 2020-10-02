Millions of Americans may not be able to pay their rent in October. What to do if you're one of them

Siraj Ahmad | iStock | Getty Images

Jasmine Johnson is constantly afraid of being evicted from her house in St. Paul, Minnesota. The single mother of five children, all under the age of 13, hasn't been able to earn enough during the pandemic to stay caught up on her $1,350 rent. First, the daycare where she worked slashed her hours. Recently, she was re-hired at a family shelter as a client advocate, but has now come down with symptoms of the coronavirus and needs to quarantine. "I'd have to call shelters to be on the waiting list," Johnson, 31, said. "But you don't know when your name will come up.

"It's really hard to be homeless with five kids," she added. "It's going to be cold out." The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for many Americans to generate income and, as a result, pay their rent. As many as 34 million people in the U.S. may be at risk of eviction, according to a new analysis by global advisory firm Stout Risius Ross. Around 1 in 6 renters were behind on their payments in September. That pattern is likely to continue in October. "The United States is facing the most severe housing crisis in history," said Emily Benfer, an eviction expert and a visiting professor of law at Wake Forest University.

At risk of eviction?

Try to get a lawyer before your hearing. One study in New Orleans found that more than 65% of tenants with no legal representation were evicted, compared with fewer than 15% of those who did have a lawyer. Sometimes the paperwork you receive with your hearing date will have the contact information for legal services in your area. If not, you should be able to find your agency online, said Alexis Erkert, a lawyer at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. "The court may also be able to give people contact information," Erkert said. You can also find low-cost or free legal help with an eviction in your state at Lawhelp.org. No matter what — and whether it's by telephone, over video or in person — try to be present at your hearing, Erkert said. "A lot of tenants don't show up, which means they will get a default judgment against them," she added. "If they show up, many judges will at least give them extra time to move."

Other options

Meanwhile, at Justshelter.org, you can search for community resources for people at risk of eviction. And some states and cities have funds allocated to help people stay in their homes. Arizona earmarked $5 million for that purpose. Residents in Delaware can apply for up to $1,500 in rental assistance. Similar relief measures were made available to those in Montana, Ohio, Iowa and New York. If you're accepted for the assistance, make sure to let your landlord know right away. Many landlords are showing a willingness to work with tenants who ask for payment plans, experts add.