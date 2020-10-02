President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Trump said, "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The announcement came hours after the president said he would begin a quarantine process after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should stay home and quarantine if they might have been exposed to the virus. The agency says people should quarantine for 14 days. Two weeks from Thursday is Oct. 15, the date of the second presidential debate between Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.