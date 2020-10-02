Trump's Covid-19 case could raise the odds of more stimulus, policy analyst says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis could provide the sense of urgency needed to political leaders in Washington to strike a deal on another relief deal, a policy strategist said Friday.
Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus after a top White House aide tested positive earlier in the week. Thomas Block, Fundstrat's Washington policy strategist, said on "Squawk Box" that Trump's Covid-19 case was a "wake-up call" to policymakers that the virus is not going away.