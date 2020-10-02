Trump's Covid-19 case could raise the odds of more stimulus, policy analyst says

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, September 30, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis could provide the sense of urgency needed to political leaders in Washington to strike a deal on another relief deal, a policy strategist said Friday.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus after a top White House aide tested positive earlier in the week. Thomas Block, Fundstrat's Washington policy strategist, said on "Squawk Box" that Trump's Covid-19 case was a "wake-up call" to policymakers that the virus is not going away.