Watch live: HHS Secretary Alex Azar testifies before lawmakers on the coronavirus

The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is holding a hearing Friday to question Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on the U.S. response to the pandemic.

It is Azar's first appearance in Congress since February, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the subcommittee chair, said.

The hearing will focus on "the Trump Administration's unprecedented political interference in the work of scientists and public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration," according to the subcommittee's website.

Last month, HHS announced Michael Caputo, the department's former top spokesman, announced he would take a 60-day medical leave after he accused scientists at the CDC were engaged in "sedition" against President Donald Trump.

And the hearing comes hours after Trump announced he and the first lady both tested positive for the coroanvirus. In a tweet, Azar said on Friday that he tested negative for the virus and would testify in person.

