Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a press briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 34 million people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus has now killed more than 1 million people across the globe. Four countries — the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico — continue to report roughly half of all Covid-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

U.S. President Donald Trump, 74, announced early Friday that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a letter that the president and first lady were "both well at this time, and they planned to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

Countries across the globe are racing to develop and distributed a coronavirus vaccine. The WHO-backed GAVI vaccine alliance on Thursday approved up to $150 million to help 92 low- and middle-income countries prepare for the delivery of vaccines, including technical assistance and cold chain equipment, according to a Reuters report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.