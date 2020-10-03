Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."

Christie's diagnosis comes as several aides and Senators who attended President Trump's Supreme Court nomination announcement at the White House last Saturday have since announced positive Covid-19 test results.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he and the first lady had a positive diagnosis and the president was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Christie helped Trump prepare for last week's presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and was at the White House ceremony last weekend and said that no one was wearing masks during debate prep.

"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time," Christie said in an interview on ABC. "And the group was about five or six people, in total."