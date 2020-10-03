Coronavirus live updates: Trump spends first night in hospital, campaign manager tests positive

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, developed mild symptoms and was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an abundance of caution. Trump appears to be doing well, but people in his orbit continue to test positive, including Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Even as the government reels from the spreading virus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin still have not been able to reach a deal on a new stimulus package to support the nation's flagging economic recovery from the pandemic.