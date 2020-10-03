Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: White House physician to provide update on Trump's condition at 11 a.m. ET

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, developed mild symptoms and was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an abundance of caution. Trump appears to be doing well, but people in his orbit continue to test positive, including Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway. 

Even as the government reels from the spreading virus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin still have not been able to reach a deal on a new stimulus package to support the nation's flagging economic recovery from the pandemic. 

VIDEO4:4104:41
President Trump walks to Marine One before heading over to Walter Reed
The News with Shepard Smith

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 34.6 million cases
  • Global deaths: More than 1 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 7.3 million
  • U.S. deaths: More than 200,000