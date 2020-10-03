Why most people are happier in their 80s, according to an 86-year-old psychologist

Katharine Esty, an 86-year-old psychologist, admits she fell into "a funk" when she was about to turn 80 in 2014.

"I was kind of a little depressed," Esty tells CNBC Make It.

At the time, Esty, who in her 70s had no real health issues, was experiencing changes in her body. Suddenly, she was no longer able to do one of her favorite mountain hikes in Concord, Massachusetts, where she lives at a retirement community.

"I couldn't make it to the top," says Esty, who is a widow, a mother of four and a grandmother of 10.

But instead of just feeling down about entering a new decade, Esty, a practicing psychotherapist and social psychologist, decided to interview people in their 80s to find out what life was really like for them.

She was surprised at what she discovered.

"Most people don't know that the aging brain is kinder than a younger brain, so people in their 80s and above are happier than others," says Esty.

In interviewing 128 octogenarians over three years, Esty found that most 80-year-olds are thriving. While "only a handful" of Esty's interviewees were unhappy (some of those living in nursing homes), most of them made peace even if they had pain and disease, she says.

It's not all "doom and gloom" like people make it out to be, Esty says.