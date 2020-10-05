Barclays says the market now sees a lower probability of a contested election

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020, as he heads to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Investors are trying to asses what the dramatic Covid-19 diagnosis of the president means for the markets and the election. The president's health appears to be improving and Trump's physician said Sunday the president may be discharged as soon as Monday.

Barclays doesn't see President Donald Trump's infection as a "hugely market-moving event" but does have some interesting theories on what it means for the election, the stimulus and clients' stock investments.