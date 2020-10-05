Coronavirus live updates: Second-largest theater chain to shutter all U.S., U.K. locations; tracking Trump's treatment

President Donald Trump could be discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as early as Monday, according to Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, after being admitted to the hospital on Friday to treat "mild symptoms" of Covid-19. The president experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his illness, but has improved, Conley said Sunday. Trump's bout with the coronavirus sent shock waves through the Republican Party and comes amid uncertainty around his path to reelection and another stimulus deal.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: