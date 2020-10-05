Coronavirus stress: Mental health issues are rising among workers, but help is available

More workers are feeling stress and levels of depression are rising in the U.S. during the pandemic. Reaching out to human resources at work is not a step that employees should be afraid to take, though historically the labor force has been reluctant to openly discuss mental health.

The number of adults experiencing depression has tripled in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to a JAMA Network study, with more than one in four adults reporting symptoms of depression.

The Covid-19 pandemic is considered a traumatic event that can cause physical, emotional, spiritual or psychological harm. The policies put in place to prevent the spread of the disease have introduced new life stressors. Furthermore, the unemployment rate surged, with more than 20 million people filing for unemployment between the start of the pandemic and mid-April. While the unemployment rate has come down to 7.9%, economists worry that the recovery could be losing momentum.

Recent surveys by telecommuting platform FlexJobs also reveal rising levels of mental health concerns among workers. Before the pandemic, 5% of employed workers and 7% of unemployed workers said their mental health was poor or very poor. Now, 18% of employed and 27% of unemployed workers say they struggle with mental health issues.

The JAMA study found a correlation between socioeconomic status and depression. Its researchers concluded, "Individuals with lower social resources, lower economic resources, and greater exposure to stressors (eg, job loss) reported a greater burden of depression symptoms. Post-Covid-19 plans should account for the probable increase in mental illness to come, particularly among at-risk populations."

Employers have been hesitant to address some of the side effects of mental health, said Brie Reynolds, a career development manager at FlexJobs. "When this started, employers were surprised to see productivity rise. They did not realize that employees were pushing themselves to their limits. But now workers are starting to feel burned out and are looking for resources to help with burnout symptoms," Reynolds said.

Workers can reduce some stress on their own by making some routine changes. Developing boundaries between office work hours and home life is the first step to avoiding burnout, Reynolds said. Turning off email notifications and engaging in personal activities will help separate and define your work-life balance. "Saying good morning and good night to your colleagues, even virtually, let's them know when you are available and when you are away from work. It signals an important boundary."

Workers experiencing burnout also should reach out to their human resources department. "Often managers don't know what benefits are available, especially when it comes to mental health. But your HR will be able to help get those resources," said the FlexJobs expert.

Past surveys indicate many workers have been afraid to take this step. A majority of employees, 68%, worry that reaching out about a mental health issue could negatively impact their job security, according to a 2019 study by Businessolver, a West Des Moines, Iowa-based health benefits administrator.

Mental health conditions are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning employers must make reasonable accommodations for workers with such disorders. However, employees have to be willing to disclose their need for modifications and accommodations. Individuals who are hesitant to disclose their conditions should be aware that medical privacy laws protect them and they don't have to provide extensive details.

Reynolds said individuals worried that they might be experiencing a mental health disorder can visit Mental Health America's free anonymous screening. FlexJobs partnered with Mental Health American to conduct its surveys.