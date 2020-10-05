Here are Dan Loeb's biggest winners in September, including newly public Snowflake

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb bought a stake in red hot Snowflake and it was one of his big winners in September, according to the monthly investor report from Third Point.

Loeb's firm, which has more than $13 billion in total assets, reported a return of 11.7% in the third quarter for its Third Point Offshore Fund, beating both the S&P 500 and the MSCI World Index.

The monthly report does not show the size of the position in Snowflake (which was first spotted by CNBC's Scott Wapner), but it does detail the fund's top holdings.