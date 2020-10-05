Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Shopify, AT&T, Dunkin' Brands & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron to overweight from neutral.
  • KeyBanc downgraded AT&T to underweight from sector weight.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated Shopify as equal weight.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded CrowdStrike to buy from neutral.
  • Bernstein upgraded Altice USA to outperform from market perform.
  • Evercore ISI added Stryker to the tactical outperform list.
  • Oppenheimer named Starbucks as an actional buy idea.
  • BTIG downgraded Dunkin' Brands to neutral from buy.
An employee places donuts in a box for a customer at a Dunkin' Donuts Inc. location in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron to overweight from neutral

Cantor upgraded the biotech company and said it thinks that antibodies will be an "important" treatment for the coronavirus and that Regeneron's therapeutic will be a key player in the fight.

"Additionally, we recognize that there is significant focus on vaccines, the holy grail for COVID-19, but we think antibodies are going to be an important treatment and prevention option, as well. We think that REGN-COV2 could be another unappreciated near-term revenue driver in 2021 after seeing early data, though regulatory path remains uncertain."

KeyBanc downgraded AT&T to underweight from sector weight

KeyBanc downgraded the telecommunications company and said it sees "few" positive catalysts.

"$25 Downside Price Target. We see few positive catalysts for T outside of asset sales. T is secularly and competitively challenged, and we believe a 7% yield makes AT&T a value trap. With estimates too high, we see earnings serving as a negative catalyst next month."