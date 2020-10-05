Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Shopify, AT&T, Dunkin' Brands & more

Cantor upgraded the biotech company and said it thinks that antibodies will be an "important" treatment for the coronavirus and that Regeneron's therapeutic will be a key player in the fight.

"Additionally, we recognize that there is significant focus on vaccines, the holy grail for COVID-19, but we think antibodies are going to be an important treatment and prevention option, as well. We think that REGN-COV2 could be another unappreciated near-term revenue driver in 2021 after seeing early data, though regulatory path remains uncertain."