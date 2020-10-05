Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Shopify, AT&T, Dunkin' Brands & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday
Cantor upgraded the biotech company and said it thinks that antibodies will be an "important" treatment for the coronavirus and that Regeneron's therapeutic will be a key player in the fight.
"Additionally, we recognize that there is significant focus on vaccines, the holy grail for COVID-19, but we think antibodies are going to be an important treatment and prevention option, as well. We think that REGN-COV2 could be another unappreciated near-term revenue driver in 2021 after seeing early data, though regulatory path remains uncertain."
KeyBanc downgraded the telecommunications company and said it sees "few" positive catalysts.
"$25 Downside Price Target. We see few positive catalysts for T outside of asset sales. T is secularly and competitively challenged, and we believe a 7% yield makes AT&T a value trap. With estimates too high, we see earnings serving as a negative catalyst next month."