Stocks are rising on stimulus expectations and could break out if we get one, strategists say

There are many uncertainties in the market right now — President Donald Trump's health condition following his Covid-19 diagnosis, the upcoming presidential election, slower-than-expected jobs growth in September, an uptick in coronavirus cases — but Wall Street strategists say that stocks continue to climb higher based on expectations that Washington will reach a deal on further stimulus measures. If an agreement is struck, stocks could break out to the upside.
"In the near-term, we need stimulus. That much seems clear," said Peter Tchir, head of global macro strategy at Academy Securities.