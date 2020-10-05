Stocks are rising on stimulus expectations and could break out if we get one, strategists say

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.

There are many uncertainties in the market right now — President Donald Trump's health condition following his Covid-19 diagnosis, the upcoming presidential election, slower-than-expected jobs growth in September, an uptick in coronavirus cases — but Wall Street strategists say that stocks continue to climb higher based on expectations that Washington will reach a deal on further stimulus measures. If an agreement is struck, stocks could break out to the upside.

"In the near-term, we need stimulus. That much seems clear," said Peter Tchir, head of global macro strategy at Academy Securities.