Trump and medical team will decide later Monday whether he's discharged, chief of staff says

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives to speak to the press at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 3, 2020.

President Donald Trump and the team of doctors treating him for the coronavirus will decide Monday whether to discharge him from Walter Reed Medical Center, NBC News reported.

Trump's possible departure could send a signal that his health is improving following his diagnosis. But the move is bound to breed skepticism among those who have criticized administration officials for a lack of transparency on the president's condition, particularly in light of the numerous treatments he is known to have taken.

"The discharge decision will be made later today between the president and his medical team," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told NBC.

Trump had entered the hospital just three days earlier on Friday evening, the same day he revealed that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

The president has been mostly sequestered in Walter Reed's presidential wing since departing the White House, but has spoken out in tweets and in a handful of videos posted to his social media.

On Sunday, Trump also made a surprise drive-by appearance outside the hospital, where he waved from the backseat window of an SUV to his supporters who had gathered there.

Health experts and other critics, who have pointed to the president's current condition as a sobering example of the unserious approach he has taken to fighting the pandemic overall, promptly condemned the move.

Meadows, speaking on Fox News earlier Monday, said that a final determination "has not been made yet" on whether to bring Trump back to the White House.

"Obviously he continues to improve overnight and his health continues to improve. The doctors will actually have an evaluation some time late morning and then the president in consultation with the doctors will make a decision on whether to discharge him later today," Meadows said.

"We are still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and -- and how strong he has been in terms of his fight against this covid-19 disease, that he will be released, but that decision won't be made until later today," the chief of staff said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.