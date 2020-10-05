Trump is still in a 'dangerous position' even though he looks well, a U.S. doctor says

President Donald J. Trump works in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 3, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Joyce N. Boghosian | The White House | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — There are high hopes that President Donald Trump's will recover from the coronavirus, but he should not be discharged too soon as Covid-19 can be "very stealthy" and infected patients can "suddenly crash," a medical expert said this week. "It is a little bit confusing, but by and large, the president looks pretty good," said William Schaffner, a professor of medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "So far so good, and we have high hopes for his complete and rapid recovery." "But that said, he's still in a dangerous position. He is 74 years old, he is overweight, he is male. All of those things put him in a more severe category potentially," Schaffner told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday. The coronavirus can be debilitating and is sometimes fatal. The disease has so far infected more than 35 million people worldwide and killed more than 1 million people, data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University shows.

We know this infection can be very stealthy and … kind of fake you out, because you can do well for several days and then suddenly crash. William Schaffner Professor of medicine

Trump announced on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. He was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day and has been receiving treatment there. His physician Dr. Sean Conley said the president had a high fever late Friday morning, and his oxygen saturation level dropped below healthy levels twice — on Friday and Saturday. He also said Trump has been administered dexamethasone, a steroid that has been used to treat severe cases of Covid-19, and added that the president could be discharged as early as Monday.

'Not a good idea'

Schaffner said he hopes Trump stays in the hospital for a few more days "under the 24-hour-a-day, watchful attention of the staff." "We know this infection can be very stealthy and … kind of fake you out, because you can do well for several days and then suddenly crash," he said. If things go sour when he is back in the White House or an emergency happens and they need to take him back to Walter Reed, it would not be good for Trump, he added. "That would not be a good idea. Let's be conservative and take it a day at a time."

Infectious period