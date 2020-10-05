Walmart signs trio of drone deals as it races to play catch-up with Amazon

Brent Morgan is one of many Americans who have had a Walmart package dropped off at his home during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet his delivery did not fit the typical mold.

A drone flew overhead and dropped a bag in his front lawn. Inside, there was an at-home Covid-19 test kit.

The aerial delivery in Morgan's Las Vegas neighborhood is part of a new effort by Walmart to understand how drones could expand its on-demand deliveries and help it better compete with Amazon.

Over the past month, Walmart has announced three deals with drone operators to test different uses for the drones. It's teamed up with Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It plans to launch another pilot project with Zipline, a company best known for its medical drone deliveries in African countries like Ghana and Rwanda, for on-demand deliveries of health and wellness products early next year. And it's testing deliveries of at-home Covid-19 test kits with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp in Las Vegas and Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York.

Drones, once seen as futuristic or a novelty, have gained traction as a potentially mainstream way for retailers to deliver purchases to their customers. Growing e-commerce sales have intensified pressure on retailers to speed up deliveries and use quick turnaround times as a differentiator. More Americans have gotten used to drones, as they have seen them in the sky or bought a hobby drone of their own. And pandemic-related trends, such as shopping from the couch instead of the store aisle and limiting contact with strangers, could broaden their appeal, too.

Tom Ward, Walmart's senior vice president of customer products, said drones could be another way to use its giant big-box stores "to serve customers in as many ways as we possibly can that suits their needs, whether that's speed or convenience."

"Drones now are at a place where I think that technology represents a huge opportunity," he said.

Yet Walmart and its rivals will have to overcome a variety of hurdles, such as bringing down the cost of deliveries and overcoming pushback from people who may see buzzing delivery vehicles over their backyard as a nuisance or invasion of privacy.

Walmart has not released terms of its deals with the drone companies and would not say how it splits costs.

Ward said the retailer is still testing and trying to better understand what consumers want and what the deliveries would cost. He said Walmart doesn't yet know when drone deliveries may become widely available across the U.S.

"Where we see success and where we can see this proposition make sense for the customers and make sense for the business, we will move really quickly," he said.