Financial advisors predict a Biden win and more market volatility ahead: CNBC FA 100 survey

Advisors are bullish on Joe Biden, but bracing for a rocky election cycle, according to a CNBC FA 100 survey.

More than a third, or 37%, of top-rated financial advisory firms said they believe the Democratic nominee will be elected as the next U.S. president, compared to 20% predicting President Donald Trump will come out ahead, according to a new poll of firms on the 2020 CNBC FA 100 List. (Editor's note: The advisors were polled before reports that President Trump tested positive for coronavirus.)

However, the majority, or 43%, of the firms said they are unsure who will win the election in November.

Most also said that there will likely be no change in the congressional breakdown, predicting that the Republicans will retain control of the Senate and Democrats will retain control of the House.

Just 15% said they expect Democrats will win back control of the Senate and retain control of the House. A mere 1% said they think Republicans will retain control of the Senate and win back control of the House.

And again, 26% said they are unsure about the most likely outcome of the congressional races, the survey found.