Amazon bullies partners and vendors, says antitrust subcommittee

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, pictured on Oct. 2, 2019. Elif Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Amazon-phobia

In some cases, the threat of competing with Amazon can push start-ups to avoid certain industries entirely. One unnamed venture capital investor in the cloud market told lawmakers: "I think of Amazon as the sun. It is useful but also dangerous. If you're far enough away you can bask. If you get too close you'll get incinerated. So, you have to be far enough from Amazon and be doing something that they wouldn't do. If you're a net consumer of Amazon's infrastructure, like Uber, then you're okay. As long as Amazon doesn't want to get into ridesharing. But it's hard to predict what Amazon wants to get into. If they were going to stop at retail and computing, you're safe. But you can't know." Lawmakers also found direct evidence that Amazon viewed Zappos and Quidsi as "competitive threats prior to acquiring them," citing documents reviewed by subcommittee staff. Before Amazon acquired Zappos in 2009, it referred to the online shoe retailer as one of the "primary competitors" of Amazon's now-defunct fashion website Endless.com. Zappos gave Endless access to "hold-out" brands that previously "refused to sell on Amazon.com" or Endless, lawmakers said. Similarly, Amazon sought to acquire Quidsi in 2010 after it engaged in an "aggressive price war" to weaken its subsidiary Diapers.com, which was a competitor to Amazon.

Third-party sellers describe bullying

Amazon's third-party marketplace, made up of millions of merchants, has become a critical part of Amazon's e-commerce business. The marketplace now accounts for more than half of Amazon's overall sales. It has been a focus of antitrust investigators in the U.S. and abroad, who believe Amazon uses its power to squeeze the merchants that sell on its platform. Lawmakers concluded that Amazon's dual role selling products on its own web site and running a marketplace for third-party sellers "creates an inherent conflict of interest" that encourages Amazon to exploit its access to competing sellers' data and information. It noted that Amazon publicly describes these sellers as "partners," but "behind closed doors, the company refers to them as 'internal competitors.'" Third-party sellers described a pervasive environment of "bullying," wherein the threat of financial burden that comes with an account suspension or product de-listing causes some sellers to "live in fear of the company."

Third-party merchants told the subcommittee that they're often left without any recourse after their account has been shut down. When sellers have to appeal an issue with Amazon, they face such "atrocious levels of customer service" that often they resort to a "Jeff Bomb," or an email to CEO Jeff Bezos "to plead their case." "For sellers, Amazon functions as a 'quasistate,' and many '[s]ellers are more worried about a case being opened on Amazon than in actual court,'" lawmakers said. Amazon's own documents show that it manipulates its all-important buy box algorithm "to do what is best for Amazon's bottom line, not customers" lawmakers said. The buy box offers customers a one-click button to add a listed product to their shopping cart or buy it. This directly contradicts Amazon's previous explanation for how the buy box works. Amazon has maintained that the buy box predicts the price consumers would most likely choose after reviewing competing products elsewhere. Amazon also employs "strong-arm tactics" in negotiations with vendors who sell directly to the company, lawmakers said. The report references an exchange with an unnamed company, wherein Amazon leveraged its e-commerce dominance to force acceptance of certain terms and conditions. During negotiations, Amazon "repeatedly referenced" its ability to destock the unnamed company's products on as a "bargaining chip to force terms" that were "unrelated to retail distribution."

Alexa like 'a shark on a surfboard'

Lawmakers argued that Amazon's scope, acquisitions, and pricing strategy have given it an unfair advantage in the voice enabled assistant market. Amazon's Alexa Voice Service, which enables hardware makers to make their devices compatible with Amazon's Alexa digital assistant, is hosted on AWS, "allowing it to bind products and developers to its cloud platform." This may also give Amazon a "potential head-start" in converting those Alexa partners into customers of AWS or other Amazon services in the future," they said. Amazon has expanded Alexa's ecosystem quickly through acquisitions of complementary and competing technology, lawmakers said. Internal emails between Amazon executives revealed that Amazon sought to control both the "eyes and ears," with the "ears" referring to its Alexa ecosystem. Smart device makers Blink and Ring, which Amazon acquired in 2017 and 2018, respectively, would serve as "Amazon's 'eyes' right outside the home," the report said. The company also favors Amazon services with default voice commands on Alexa devices, including AmazonBasics and Prime Music, and users must go out of their way to voice shop on other stores, lawmakers said. When it comes to its online marketplace, Amazon acts as a "gatekeeper" against competitors, using the threat of delisting a competitor's product to "ensure that Alexa is enabled on other company's devices, or to secure favorable contractual terms." Democrats concluded that Amazon uses a "predatory pricing strategy to increase its sales of smart home devices by pricing its products below cost." This strategy has created "significant" barriers to entry for companies looking to compete in the voice enabled assistant market and even created challenges for fellow tech giant Google. In a 2018 email, one Google employee remarked that "fighting Amazon with a very-hard-to-differentiate product and a channel disadvantage and a huge economic disadvantage (due to channel mix margin differences) is already like fighting a shark on a surfboard."

AWS lock-in